Northern Ireland

Man, 40, dies in two-car road crash

  • 14 January 2018
PSNI crest Image copyright Pacemaker

A 40-year-old man has died in a two-car road crash on the outskirts of Belfast.

The crash happened on the Ballygowan Road, outside Roselawn Cemetery, just after 20:00 GMT on Saturday night.

Police are appealing for witnesses.