Killyleagh arrests after shots fired at house
- 14 January 2018
Two men have escaped injury after a shooting at a house in Killyleagh, County Down, on Sunday morning.
The incident happened in the Castleview area shortly after 07:00 GMT.
Police said the men, who were in the house, were not injured but were left very badly shaken.
The police arrested two men, aged 25 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman. They have appealed for information.