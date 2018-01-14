Image copyright Belfast International Airport Image caption Belfast International said that the plane landed safely after detecting a problem with its flaps

An aircraft carrying Connacht rugby team was forced to make an emergency landing at Belfast International Airport on Sunday.

The Flybe plane was travelling from Birmingham to Knock Airport in County Mayo when it was forced to divert.

Belfast International said that the plane had a problem with its flaps but landed safely.

The rugby team were travelling back from a game against Worcester on Saturday.

Connacht player, and Ireland rugby international Bundee Aki, tweeted that the players faced a five-hour drive home after the diversion.