Northern Ireland staff working for the construction firm, Carillon, are meeting union representatives after it was announced it is to be liquidated.

Carillon is the second biggest construction company in the UK and its liquidation is threatening thousands of jobs.

It is estimated it employs between 200 and 300 people in Northern Ireland.

It has three major contracts with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive for home maintenance and gas installation.

It is understood the executive has contingency plans to move those contracts to new providers.

The Unite union said its representatives are meeting Carillon workers on Monday morning to discuss the situation.