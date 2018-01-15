Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Barry McElduff speaking to the media following his suspension from Sinn Féin

The MP for West Tyrone, Barry McElduff, has resigned.

The Sinn Féin MP has been embroiled in controversy since posting online video on the anniversary of the Kingsmills massacre.

Mr McElduff said he was resigning as a result of the controversy surrounding the video he posted on Twitter.

He said that he did not make a connection in his mind between the video and the massacre, but he accepts many people do not believe that.

Sinn Féin suspended Mr McElduff from party activities for a period of three months last Monday.

In the video, Mr McElduff balanced a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head in a shop.

It was posted on the 42nd anniversary of the murders, in which 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA.

Mr McElduff said the "deep and unnecessary hurt this video caused the families of the victims of Kingsmills is my greatest regret" and reiterated his apology to them.

'Unjustifiable and sectarian'

"Kingsmills was wrong, unjustifiable and sectarian. It should never have happened," he said.

He said that the view that the video was intended to refer to the massacre would "impede any reconciliation process".

Barry McElduff says Kingsmills was 'wrong, unjustifiable and sectarian'

"I am an Irish republican and believe wholeheartedly in the reunification of our country and an agreed Ireland in which we heal the wounds of the past together.

"Reconciliation is essential, but that message is not being heard at this time," he added.

The sole survivor of the Kingsmills attack, Alan Black, welcomed the resignation.

He told the Press Association: "This past week has been truly awful for me. I am just hanging by a thread.

"But I am glad he has done the right thing."

He added: "I am going to have to take time now to heal.

"I only got involved because of the hurt and disrespect shown to my friends who died at Kingsmills, but this whole thing has taken a heavy toll."

Sinn Féin's Stormont leader said Mr McElduff told her of his intention to resign on Sunday evening.

"Barry is doing so as a consequence of the unintended hurt caused to the Kingsmills victims and their loved ones by his recent social media tweet," Michelle O'Neill said.

"He has said that he does not want to be a barrier to reconciliation and I respect that decision."