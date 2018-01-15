A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Northern Ireland with northern and western areas expected to be the worst hit.

The warning is in place from 15:00 GMT on Monday through to 18:00 on Wednesday.

About 300 staff and 130 gritters are ready to deal with poor weather, according to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Twelve specialist snow blowers have also been prepared for use.

The Met Office has predicted 5-8 cm (2-3 ins) of snow will fall at low levels on Tuesday, and up to 10-20 cm over higher ground.

The PSNI has warned drivers not to make unnecessary journeys.

The DfI has also warned drivers to "be prepared for road conditions changing over short distances".

John Irvine of the DFI said: "Despite our best efforts it is important to remember that we cannot guarantee ice-free roads even after salting, as showers can wash salt off the road and ice may form.

"So far this year, 43,000 tonnes of salt has been spread on our roads and a further 77,000 tonnes is stockpiled and ready for use."

Analysis, weather presenter Cecilia Daly

Snow is expected to fall start falling on Monday and continue to Wednesday.

Gusty winds will accompany the poor weather conditions which will make it feel bitterly cold, so make sure you wrap up warm.

Everywhere will see some snow for the next few days, but you will be most likely to be impacted the higher up you live.

Anywhere that does not get treated with salt is at risk of being slippery, so take care on footpaths.

Travel is expected to be difficult as the snowy weather continues with poor visibility expected.

Image copyright Facebook

When the snow stops falling, more wet and windy weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday evening.

The weather should finally calm down again on Thursday and over the weekend.