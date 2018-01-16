Image caption Colin Parry said the song Zombie, written in memory of the Warrington bomb victims, was "powerful"

The father of one of the Warrington bomb victims has paid tribute to the Irish musician, Dolores O'Riordan.

The lead singer of The Cranberries died on Monday, aged 46.

Colin Parry's 12-year-old son Tim was killed alongside three-year-old Jonathan Ball in 1993 when two IRA bombs detonated in Cheshire.

The Cranberries recorded the single Zombie in 1994 in memory of the two boys.

Mr Parry told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme he had been touched by the lyrics but had not known their significance until after the singer's death.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jonathan Ball, three, and Tim Parry, 12, died after the IRA bombing

"Only yesterday did I discover that her group, or she herself, had composed the song in memory of the event in Warrington," he said.

"I was completely unaware what it was about.

"My wife came home from the police centre where she worked yesterday and told me the news.

"I got the song up on my laptop, watched the band singing, saw Dolores and listened to the words.

Some lyrics from the 1994 single 'Zombie'

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence, caused such silence

Who are we mistaken?

But you see, it's not me

It's not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fighting

With their tanks, and their bombs

And their bombs, and their guns

In your head, in your head they are crying

'Powerful'

"The words are both majestic and also very real.

"The event at Warrington, like the many events that happened all over Ireland and Great Britain, affected families in a very real way and many people have become immune to the pain and suffering that so many people experienced during that armed campaign.

"To read the words written by an Irish band in such compelling way was very, very powerful.

"I likened it to the enormous amount of mail expressing huge sympathy that we received in the days, weeks and months following our loss.

"Proportionately a very high total of that total came from the island of Ireland," he said.

"It was a shock that a lady so young should die so unexpectedly," he added.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The musician from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s.

A statement from her publicist said: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

"No further details are available at this time."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the police were called to a hotel in Park Lane at 09:05 GMT on Monday, where "a woman in her mid-40s" was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is, at this stage, unexplained.