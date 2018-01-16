Image copyright Pacemaker

A 27-year-old man has died following a crash in County Down on Monday night.

One car was involved in the collision at the junction of Springvale Road and Ballyatwood Road in Ballywalter at about 22:30 GMT.

Police said a silver-coloured Peugeot 206 left the road and collided with a wall.

The road was closed for a time following the collision, but has since re-opened.

The police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.