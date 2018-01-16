Broughshane: Man dies after lorry collision
A man in his 60s has died following a collision with a lorry in County Antrim.
It happened on Main Street in Broughshane shortly after 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Insp Peter Duncan said: "The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has since reopened."
Police have asked anyone who saw the collision, or who has any information, to come forward.