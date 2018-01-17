Snowy scenes from Northern Ireland
A selection of snow scenes from Northern Ireland.
-
BBC
Snowfall created picturesque scenes as shown in this image from Newtownhamilton, County Armagh
-
Jay Johnston
Ballyboley Forest in County Antrim captured in all its glory by Jay Johnston
-
Kathleen McNeilly
Kathleen McNeilly sent in this image of Cushendall in County Antrim
-
Joanne Daly
This fox took the opportunity to stroll on the empty white greens at Dunmurry Golf Club, as Joanne Daly spotted
-
BBC
Let's hope their winter coats are keeping these horses warm in the north-west
-
BBC
Further evidence of the snow in Newtownhamilton sent in by BBC News NI journalist Richard Morgan