Image caption Karen Bradley, who was appointed to the role last week is expected to announce the talks later on Thursday

The Secretary of State is expected to announce a new round of talks aimed at restoring devolution later on Thursday.

Karen Bradley, who was appointed to the Northern Ireland Office last week, will make the announcement with the Irish deputy prime minister (tánaiste) Simon Coveney.

She will say that in her short time in the job it has become clear there is one last opportunity to get a deal.

The talks are expected to begin on Wednesday.

Discussions between the DUP and Sinn Féin ground to a halt in October.

Last week, the UUP, SDLP and Alliance Party urged a quick resumption of talks to re-establish a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

Analysis: BBC News NI Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon

It is expected the secretary of state will say the talks will involve the five main parties.

That means the Government expects Sinn Féin to be there.

The party has said it will only re-engage in a process which is meaningful and will not take part in talks for talks sake.

On Thursday morning Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill will hold her first meeting with the new secretary of state as well as seeing Mr Coveney.

Supposing they agree to be at the talks table it will mean one hurdle has been overcome.

But many more remain. Karen Bradley is expected to say the gaps between the parties are narrow but that significant differences remain.

And it would appear the time to resolve them is short.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January when the two parties split in a bitter row.

They have failed to find a resolution in spite of several rounds of talks.