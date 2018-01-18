Newry death: Man charged with manslaughter
- 18 January 2018
A 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Newry.
The man, 51, died in the Dublin Road area of the County Down city on Wednesday.
The accused also faces a number of drug charges, including having heroin with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Thursday.