Northern Ireland

Newry death: Man charged with manslaughter

  • 18 January 2018
PSNI badge

A 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Newry.

The man, 51, died in the Dublin Road area of the County Down city on Wednesday.

The accused also faces a number of drug charges, including having heroin with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Thursday.