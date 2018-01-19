Four people have been charged with drugs offences following the death of a man in Newry on Wednesday.

The arrests follow a search of a property after a 51-year-old man's death in the Dublin Road area of the city.

A 32-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in relation to the incident on Thursday.

He also faces a number of drug charges, including having heroin with intent to supply.

A 56-year-old man arrested in connection to the incident has been released unconditionally.