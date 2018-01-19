Snow and ice cause havoc on roads

Image copyright Siobhan McMullan Image caption The main road from Cushendall to Ballymena was pretty, if pretty dangerous, on Friday morning

Snow and ice caused havoc on the roads this morning, with poor conditions in most parts.

Traffic disruptions are expected to continue across many parts throughout the day, with several road closures in place.

There were wintry showers and sub-zero temperatures overnight, and a warning for snow and ice is in place until midnight on Friday.

Dozens of schools are also closed across Northern Ireland.

Poor conditions

Police in Dungannon advised the public to avoid the town centre. They are currently dealing with several incidents.

They said the town is currently "extremely hazardous" due to the weather conditions, and that the roads service is on its way.

In county Tyrone, the A31 between Moneymore and Magherafelt came to a standstill on Friday morning, with long tailbacks in both directions.

Image copyright Johnny Caldwell Image caption Newtownhamilton High School in Co Armagh reopened this morning after being closed for two days

Heavy snow and icy conditions are also affecting roads:

Around Cookstown and Coagh

Between Draperstown and Plumbridge

Between Dromore and Trillick

There were blizzard conditions in Armagh, Antrim, and Ballymena. There was low visibility on the A26 between Ballymena and Coleraine.

Further north, the Windyhill road between Coleraine and Limavady was closed due to treacherous conditions, with diversions in place.

There were also treacherous conditions on the Dunhill Road and Craigmore Road between Coleraine and Limavady.

Image caption Driving conditions were difficult on the motorway from Dungannon to Portadown

Police advised drivers to avoid the area, and to make use of low-lying roads in the area such as the Seacoast Road if possible.

In Londonderry, motorists were advised to avoid Fountain Hill in the Waterside.

A crash was causing delays on the Stewartstown Road near the Bell Steel Road in west Belfast.

Police in Dungannon are dealing with several incidents and are asking that if you don't have to go into Dungannon town centre please don't. It is currently extremely hazardous due the weather conditions. Roads service are aware and will be there soon. — PSNI Mid Ulster (@PSNIMidUlster) January 19, 2018

Heavy snow was also reported around Tempo, Lisnaskea and Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh.

Gardaí advised drivers to take extra care on the M1 Belfast-Dublin Rd between junction 11 at Monasterboice and junction seven at Julianstown, where there were a number of crashes on Friday morning.

More fog patches and the odd wintry shower were expected on Saturday morning, although many places will have dry weather.

The cold snap is expected to end on Saturday night, with heavy bursts of rain and higher temperatures of 10-11 C on Sunday morning.