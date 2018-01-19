Man shot in the legs in west Belfast

Image caption The shooting happened in the Whiterock Drive area of west Belfast

A man in his 20s has been shot a number of times in both legs during an incident in west Belfast.

The shooting happened at about 19:00 GMT on Friday in the Whiterock Drive area.

The man is receiving medical treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Insp Laura Kelly of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the shooting was a "reckless and brutal attack on a defenceless man and must be condemned by all".

She has appealed for information about the incident.