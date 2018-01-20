Probe into sudden death in east Belfast
- 20 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in east Belfast.
Emergency services were called to a property at London Road off Ravenhill Avenue at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
There are no more details at this stage.