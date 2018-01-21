Walker airlifted from Donard after fall

Image copyright MOURNE MOUNTAIN RESCUE Image caption Mourne Mountain Rescue said they were called to assist the man at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday

An injured walker has been airlifted to hospital from the summit of Slieve Donard mountain in the Mournes, County Down.

Three others were helped off the mountain by vehicles.

Mourne Mountain Rescue said they were called to assist the man at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

They said the man had "a bad fall" and suffered suspected spinal and pelvic injuries, as well as hypothermia.

A total of 18 Mourne Mountain Rescue members took part in the operation, which was completed by 22:45 GMT on Saturday.