Northern Ireland

Woman, 58, critical after Lurgan collision

  • 21 January 2018
Blurry PSNI officers

A 58-year-old woman is in a critical condition following what police have described as a serious two-vehicle collision in Lurgan, County Armagh.

It happened at about 15:15 GMT on Sunday close to the M1 junction.

A 19-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital for treatment to head, arm and shoulder injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.