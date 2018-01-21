Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The incident happened on the Moneynick Road on Saturday

A 19-year-old woman who died after being struck by a van near Toomebridge in County Antrim was Shannon McQuillan.

Miss McQuillan, from the Dunloy area of County Antrim, and a 21-year-old man were hit by the vehicle on the Moneynick Road at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

Police said she died as a result of her injuries.

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital following the road traffic collision.