Shannon McQuillan: Toomebridge crash victim named
- 21 January 2018
A 19-year-old woman who died after being struck by a van near Toomebridge in County Antrim was Shannon McQuillan.
Miss McQuillan, from the Dunloy area of County Antrim, and a 21-year-old man were hit by the vehicle on the Moneynick Road at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.
Police said she died as a result of her injuries.
The man remains in a critical condition in hospital following the road traffic collision.