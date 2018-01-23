Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mrs Bradley will be questioned on how negotiations on Northern Ireland and the Republic will be taken forward

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is due to give evidence to the House of Lords EU committee later.

Robin Walker from the Department for Exiting the European Union will also be called.

Both will be asked how negotiations on Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can be taken forward into stage two of the Brexit talks.

The committee is conducting a follow-up inquiry on Brexit and UK-Irish relations.

Issues for discussion include:

How the Government envisages "technology based solutions" will help manage the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland post-Brexit

How the ongoing suspension of the power sharing institutions in Northern Ireland is affecting the process

What steps the UK Government is taking to ensure the interests of all communities are represented

Mrs Bradley was appointed Northern Ireland Secretary two weeks ago in the cabinet reshuffle.

James Brokenshire resigned from the post for health reasons.