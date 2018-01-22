Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The couple were knocked down on the Moneynick Road on Saturday morning

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is conducting an internal review into the case of a woman who was knocked down and killed shortly after receiving treatment by an ambulance crew.

Shannon McQuillan died and her boyfriend was critically injured after they were both struck by a van as they walked near Toomebridge, County Antrim.

The incident happened on the Moneynick Road at about 03:40 GMT on Saturday.

The couple were in contact with police and ambulance staff before the crash.

The incident was referred to the Police Ombudsman, which is carrying out "preliminary inquiries".

Ms McQuillan's 21-year-old boyfriend remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to the Belfast Health Trust.

'Fall on ice'

The couple's movements in the lead up to the collision and their contacts with the emergency services are now the subject of two separate inquiries by ambulance staff and the police watchdog.

It is understood that Ms McQuillan fell on ice in Magherafelt in the early hours of Saturday and an ambulance was called at 02:06 GMT as she was found to be "unresponsive".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shannon McQuillan was said to have suffered a head injury in a fall in the hours before the crash

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said one of its crews responded to the call and treated the patient at the scene.

They then began to transport Ms McQuillan in the ambulance, but the NIAS spokesperson said the journey "was terminated on the outskirts of Toome".

'Traumatic blow'

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said the couple then came into contact with the police and he has called for a full investigation by the ombudsman.

"It's my understanding that PSNI officers were the last to see Shannon on that busy road at that time of the morning in very, very cold conditions after she had suffered a traumatic blow to the head through a fall.

"I want to make sure that everybody involved followed proper procedures," Mr McGuigan said.

Image caption Philip McGuigan said Ms McQuillian's family were "devastated"

"I'm calling for the Police Ombudsman to look and investigate the facts around what happened on Saturday."

The MLA added that Ms McQuillan's family was "devastated" by her death.

'Grieving'

The PSNI said they notified the ombudsman of the incident, following "normal, established protocol".

The NIAS spokesperson said the service is conducting an "internal review of the circumstances of this call".

"We are aware that a young life has been lost and that a family is grieving this loss. The service would like to extend its sympathies to her family and friends on their tragic loss."

The spokesperson added that it would be "inappropriate to provide any further comment on the incident" after the PSNI "notified the police ombudsman's office in line with their own procedures".