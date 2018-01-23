Image copyright Newsa Letter

Ceasefires, cuts to rural bus services and the return of snooker hero Mark Allen to Northern Ireland are among the stories taking up the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish News lead story is an exclusive that the dissident republican group Óglaigh na hÉireann has begun an immediate ceasefire.

The group has been responsible for a number of attacks, including the attempted murder of PSNI officer Peadar Heffron in a car bomb in 2009.

Óglaigh na hÉireann released a statement to The Irish News in which it said it had concluded that "this time the environment is not right for armed conflict".

Image copyright Pacemaker

"Therefore the leadership of Óglaigh na hÉireann are announcing that with immediate effect we will suspend all armed actions against the British state."

Inside, the paper's security correspondent Allison Morris writes that the ceasefire "indicates a political maturity and realisation that the landscape for republicans has changed, potentially forever".

Elsewhere, the paper reports that a high-profile campaigner has said that last year's Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry "wasn't worth it".

Margaret McGuckin, who formed Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia), said that the inquiry had "borne no fruit".

The findings of the inquiry called for a public apology and compensation for more than 500 victims of state abuse - but the power-sharing government collapsed just days after the report was released.

Ms McGuckin said she understood that more than 60 abuse victims who had given evidence to the inquiry had since died.

"We're seeing too much suffering here. How many more people have to die?"

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph's front page warns that Translink is "set to slash rural bus services".

It reports that unprofitable bus routes will be axed by 2020 because of cutbacks caused by the company's "staggering" £13m-a-year losses.

The Department for Infrastructure warned that "it would be these unprofitable but socially necessary services that would be impacted" if Translink could not shore up its finances.

Champ returns home

Over on page three, it's all about Northern Ireland's latest sporting hero.

On Sunday, Mark Allen was winning the Masters title and pocketing a cheque for £200,000, but on Monday he was straight back home to keep a commitment to play an exhibition game in aid of an ailing snooker club in Belfast.

The Trinity Club was on the brink of closing, according to owner Davy Mitchell, but a long-planned exhibition game between Allen and Joe Swail was organised for last night to keep the club going.

And a major title win the day before wasn't going to stop Allen from fulfilling the date.

"It was actually Mark who picked the date and it couldn't have worked out any better," said Davy. "I had about 80 coming but after Mark's win in the Masters at the weekend, we were hoping to get it up to around 200 at the end of the night."

The News Letter also has Mark Allen's triumph in page three under the headline: "From Masters champ to exhibition on Shankill".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mark Allen returns back to Northern Ireland with his Masters trophy

A member of the 147 Club, which Allen has been a member of since its formation in 1999, told the paper there was a "few sore heads" on Monday after his Sunday win.

"I beat him the odd time back then but nobody can get near him now," said Rab Fee. "I know Alex Higgins won the Worlds' but, standard wise, I think Mark is definitely head and shoulders above him and Dennis Taylor."

Over on the paper's front page, the News Letter reports that DUP MP Sammy Wilson has thrown his weight behind an ambitious idea for a road bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Mr Wilson said that the idea could provide a major economic boost for both countries.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, reports that about £1,000 worth of damage has been caused to a church in east Belfast after vandals went on a "rampage".

Flowers were strewn across the floor, while an organ and remembrance plaque were also damaged.

"It's just disappointing," said Rev John Cunningham. "We've distributed 11,000 food parcels from here over the last few years, we're part of the community so it's sad that some people would do this."

Image copyright PA Image caption One Irish man's fizzy-drink addiction led to him losing 27 teeth

Meanwhile, if you're perusing the Daily Mirror over breakfast do yourself a favour and do not turn to page 15...(you just turned to page 15, didn't you?).

That's because that page carries a close-up view of the grisly tooth decay suffered by Meath man Michael Sheridan.

He lost 27 teeth thanks to a fizzy-drink addiction that saw him down six litres of the stuff a day but left him living on a diet of yoghurt, Weetabix and soup.

Thankfully, a local dentist has stepped in to provide £50,000 worth of dentures for free - leaving his mouth more gleaming visage than gruesome maw.