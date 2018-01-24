Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Bradley has said there is one last opportunity to restore the executive

A fresh round of talks aimed at restoring devolution in Northern Ireland is due to begin later on Wednesday.

The new Secretary of State Karen Bradley will hold individual meetings with the five main parties.

Irish deputy prime minister Tánaiste Simon Coveney will also be at Stormont.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since last January, when the DUP and Sinn Féin's power-sharing government broke down in a bitter row.

The two parties have failed to find a resolution in spite of several rounds of talks.

Mrs Bradley, who was appointed to the post earlier this month, has said "time is short" but there is one last opportunity to restore the executive.

The talks will take place in Parliament Buildings

There are no plans yet for a roundtable meeting involving all the participants.

Mrs Bradley has said that the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) and Sinn Féin came close to a deal last year.

"The gaps are narrow but there are still significant differences to overcome," she said.

One of the main stumbling blocks has been Sinn Féin's demand to give official status to the Irish language.

Other dividing issues include rights for same-sex couples to marry and measures to deal with investigations into killings during the Troubles.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he would discuss the situation with Prime Minister Theresa May when they meet at a conference later this week.

He also said that both would be happy to become personally involved in the talks if they thought it could make a difference.