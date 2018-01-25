Image caption Police said the men dragged a woman from her car in Church Square

Police have praised the bravery of members of the public who restrained two men who accused of hijacking a car in Banbridge, County Down.

Police said the men dragged a woman from her car in Church Square.

The car allegedly collided with several other vehicles, including one driven by a pregnant woman, before crashing into a roundabout.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of hijacking, aggravated vehicle theft and driving when unfit.

One of the men is accused of assaulting police.