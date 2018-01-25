Image caption Forensic officers are at a house in Aughnacloy where the 83-year-old woman was found in her garden

A burglary in which a pensioner is believed to have fallen from a window while trying to escape intruders has been described as "horrendous".

Pat Davidson, 83, is critically ill but stable in hospital.

She was found lying injured under a window of her home in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, on Tuesday night.

Her church minister, the Reverend Ian McKee, said people in the town were shocked and sickened by the burglary.

"This is a horrendous incident," the Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church minister told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"While burglaries are not uncommon, for something like this to happen in our little town, folk really cannot take it in.

"She is a member of my congregation, I have been minister in Aughnacloy for six years and Pat is a member of mine and a well-respected lady in the town."

Four men ransacked Mrs Davidson's home in Sydney Street shortly after 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The victim was found lying injured in the garden shortly afterwards and police said they believed she fell from an upstairs window.

Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Reverend Ian McKee said he had spoken to the injured woman's family.

"They are in a very distressed state as one can imagine but very positively praying for her full recovery," he said.

He described Mrs Davidson as a "very private person" who would be "horrified at the attention" the incident has generated.

"She goes about her business in a very quiet manner, and is well liked by all," he said.

"Clearly there is a long journey ahead of her. There are folk not just in Northern Ireland but further afield who are praying for her full recovery.

"People are absolutely gobsmacked that this has happened, and that people, for personal and selfish gain, could cause such terrible injuries to an elderly lady, living alone minding her own business.

"It is just awful."

Police are investigating a possible link between the incident and three other burglaries which happened nearby on Tuesday in: