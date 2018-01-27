Northern Ireland

East Belfast: PSNI investigate 'report of explosion'

  • 27 January 2018
Fraser Pass in east Belfast
Image caption No-one was injured in the incident

Police are investigating an ongoing incident following reports of an explosion in east Belfast.

The alarm was raised at Fraser Pass at about 20:15 GMT on Friday.

No-one was injured. Police are still at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.