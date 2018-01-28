Man released over east Belfast explosion
- 28 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 32-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to an explosion in east Belfast has been released unconditionally.
He was arrested on Saturday following an explosion at a property on Fraser Pass.
It happened at about 20:15 GMT on Friday.
The window of a property was broken and a shed in the back garden was destroyed, however no one was injured.