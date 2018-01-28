Image copyright Google Image caption The man was shot at his home in Divismore Park, Ballymurphy

A man has been shot five times in what police have called a "terrifying" paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast.

Police said the 41-year-old was shot in his arms and legs and has sustained "potentially life-changing injuries".

He was attacked by a gang at his home in Divismore Park, Ballymurphy, on Sunday evening and the shooting was reported to police at about 19:35 GMT.

The victim was taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesman said: "This was a terrifying attack in the victim's own home.

"It is another example of a criminal group trying to control a community by the use of weapons, fear and violence."

No-one else was in the property at the time of the shooting.

'Creates alarm'

Sinn Féin councillor Steven Corr told BBC Radio Ulster: "Three men, believed to be masked, turned up at the door and gained entry.

"We're not too sure if they forced entry... but they went inside and they shot one of the occupants."

Mr Corr said paramilitary attacks were "unwelcome and unwanted" in Ballymurphy.

"There is a lot of elderly people living there, so obviously when shots are discharged in any street in a built-up area it causes and creates alarm among the local population."