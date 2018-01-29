Image copyright PSNI

A woman in her 70s has been treated for shock and minor injuries after a van crashed through a wall, plunging into the kitchen of her Country Down home.

The crash happened at Clare Road, Waringstown, shortly after 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

It is understood the woman was cut on her head and arm by flying glass. The van driver fled from the scene.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: "I know this lady well and to see the pictures does bring home how shocking it was."

"It is fortunate this morning that we are not dealing with a fatality and, although shaken up with some cuts, the resident was not seriously injured."

A 27-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the crash.