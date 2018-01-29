Image copyright PA/Press Eye Image caption Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case

A jury has been sworn in at Belfast Crown Court in the case of two Ulster rugby players accused of rape.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are accused of raping the same woman in a house in south Belfast in June 2016.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

The 12-person jury was told by the judge to wait until they had heard all the evidence before making up their minds.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The case continues on Tuesday at 10.30 GMT. It is expected to last five weeks.