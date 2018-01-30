Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Kenneth Branagh, Belfast and the BBC

The actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh is to receive the freedom of Belfast later on Tuesday.

He will be made a freeman of the city at a special ceremony at the Ulster Hall at 19:00 GMT.

A series of screenings of his films is taking place at venues across Belfast to mark the occasion.

Sir Kenneth was born in the city in 1960, but moved to England with his family at the age of nine.

His first starring role was as Billy Martin in the Billy trilogy, written by Graham Reid and broadcast by BBC Northern Ireland in the 1980s.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sir Kenneth Branagh was born in Belfast in 1960

Murder on the Orient Express, Dunkirk, My Week with Marilyn and Henry V are among his subsequent films being shown in Belfast on Tuesday to mark his award.

City councillors voted unanimously in October 2017 to grant Sir Kenneth the freedom of the city.

"I'm proud to say that you can take the boy out of Belfast, but you can't take Belfast out of the boy," he said at the time of the announcement.

Sir Kenneth will become the 82nd person to receive the honour, which pays tribute to individuals or organisations who have made a contribution to civic life.