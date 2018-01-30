DUP to meet same-sex marriage group

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Love Equality is made up of a consortium of organisations in favour of same-sex marriage

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is to hold its first meeting with campaigners for the introduction of same-sex marriage later on Tuesday.

Same-sex marriage remains illegal in Northern Ireland and it is one of a number of unresolved issues preventing a deal on devolved government.

The meeting will take place on the margins of the inter-party talks which are aimed at restoring the assembly.

Campaigners expect ex-health minister Edwin Poots to lead the DUP delegation.

The Love Equality campaign has already met a number of parties on the margins of the Stormont talks, but this is the first time the DUP has agreed to a meeting.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since the coalition led by the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed last January.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have voted five times on whether or not to introduce same-sex marriage.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC News NI looks at the story of the same-sex marriage debate in Northern Ireland so far

During the most recent vote in November 2015, MLAs voted to support same sex marriage for the first time, with a narrow majority of 53 votes to 52.

However, measure was blocked by the DUP using a cross-community veto known as a Petition of Concern.

Since the last assembly election in March 2017, the DUP no longer has the number of MLAs required to block such measures on its own.

Campaigners want the assembly system reformed to ensure no such veto could be deployed in the future.

The Love Equality campaign is made up of a consortium of organisations which are calling for the introduction of civil marriage for same-sex couples in Northern Ireland.

Its members include Amnesty International Northern Ireland, the Rainbow Project, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Northern Ireland, Here NI, Cara-Friend and the National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI).