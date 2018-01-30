Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Michael Barr, from Strabane, was shot dead in the Sunset House pub on 26 April

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Strabane man in a Dublin pub in a gangland feud-related shooting two years ago.

Eamonn Cumberton, 30, of Mountjoy Street, Dublin, had denied the murder of Michael Barr.

Mr Barr was shot dead in the Sunset House pub on 25 April 2016.

Cumberton's DNA was found on a baseball cap and a rubber Freddie Krueger mask used in the murder that were found in a partially burned-out getaway car.

The Special Criminal Court in Dublin was satisfied that this, along with other evidence, proved he was one of the three gunmen involved in the killing.

He has been sentenced to life in prison.

Mr Barr, 35, who was known to Irish police for involvement with dissident republicanism, was shot seven times while standing at the counter in the Sunset House.

He was the fourth victim of an ongoing feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs, which has now cost 14 lives.

'Truly shocking killing'

Cumberton is the first person to be convicted of one of those murders.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt described it as a "deliberate, planned and truly shocking" killing.

The rubber mask was found in the getaway car, along with four guns - two of them the murder weapons - and a baseball cap.

There were two other strands of corroborating evidence.

One was the fact that Cumberton booked a flight and flew to Thailand the next night for a month.

He travelled with no luggage, carrying only his passport and a bottle of water.

The other was inference evidence - the fact that he refused to answer Garda (police) questions in custody or offer any innocent explanation for the discovery of his DNA on the items used in the murder.