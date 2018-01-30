A Belfast man alleged to have been the Army's most high-ranking agent in the IRA has been arrested and is being questioned about allegations that he was involved in dozens of murders.

The agent codenamed Stakeknife has been named as Fred Scappaticci from west Belfast.

An investigation into his alleged activities, codenamed Operation Kenova, was launched in June 2016.

The investigation team confirmed that a 72-year-old man had been arrested.

It said the arrest was "in connection with the investigation into allegations of murder, kidnap and torture".

It added: "He is currently in custody at an undisclosed location and will be interviewed in relation to the investigation. No further details of the place of arrest or where he is being held will be released due to security reasons."

The BBC understands the man being questioned is Fred Scappaticci.