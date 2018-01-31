Man shot in ankles in west Belfast attack

Image caption The man was shot in an alleyway and police cordoned off the scene

A 39-year-old man has been shot in both ankles in a gun attack in west Belfast.

Police said it happened in Glenalina Gardens shortly after 21:30 GMT on Tuesday. The victim is in a stable condition in hospital.

West Belfast MLA, Pat Sheehan, condemned the attack saying it had come "only days after another shooting in the area".

On Sunday evening, a 41-year-old man was shot five times at his home in Divismore Park in Ballymurphy.

The Divismore Park gun attack was the second of two paramilitary-style shootings in the city on Sunday.

Mr Sheehan, from Sinn Féin, said "the community wants these attacks to end immediately".