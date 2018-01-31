Image caption George Hamilton was appearing before a House of Lords committee

The PSNI chief constable has said the "biggest practical vulnerability" regarding Brexit is the potential removal of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

The EAW operates EU-wide and replaced separate extradition arrangements between the EU member states.

George Hamilton was appearing before a House of Lords committee on Wednesday.

The Lords committee is meeting at Stormont.

Mr Hamilton said the PSNI needs an alternative arrangement with the Republic of Ireland and other countries where there are no parallel or pre-existing extradition arrangements.

It is part of an inquiry into future British Irish relations after Brexit.

"From our perspective, we need an alternative arrangement with the Republic of Ireland and, actually, with other countries where there aren't pre-existing or parallel extradition arrangements."

Image caption The committee has been meeting at Stormont on Wednesday

The chief constable said he did not feel "we are in a better place" in regards to what will happen post-Brexit than when he provided a written submission to the committee 18 months ago.

"We do think it is legitimate for the police to identify operational consequences and therefore mechanisms that need to be put in place to replace the current EU-sponsored arrangements," he said.

"We have been treading carefully to not appear and, in effect not to move into, what is a political debate, but we also feel a certain concern and lack of assurance, actually, that we're saying the same things now that we said 18 months ago."