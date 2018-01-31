Northern Ireland

Fire service deal with blaze at military barracks in County Down

Fire in an administration building in Palace Barracks
Image caption The fire was in an administration building at Palace Barracks in Holywood

There has been a fire at Palace Barracks in Holywood, County Down.

The fire was reported just after 07.10 GMT on Wednesday and was dealt with by 12.32 GMT.

The blaze was in a two-storey administration building.

Six fire appliances attended the incident and the cause is under investigation.

Image caption The cause of the fire is under investigation

