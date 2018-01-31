Northern Ireland

Man and woman charged in child abuse investigation

A man and a woman have been charged with a number of offences as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of children.

Police said the charges included gross indecency with a child, incitement to commit an act of gross indecency, indecent assault and making indecent images of children.

The man and woman are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday.