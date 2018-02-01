Image copyright News Letter

Reaction to the findings of the Hyponatraemia inquiry leads Thursday's papers.

The inquiry into the deaths of five children in Northern Ireland's hospitals found that four of them were avoidable.

In The Irish News, the mother of one child has a message for doctors: "Admit your mistakes".

The report found there was a "reluctance among clinicians to openly acknowledge failings" in the death of Raychel Ferguson.

Her mother Marie says she would like a new "duty of candour" compelling medics to admit their mistakes called "Raychel's law".

Image caption Adam Strain, Raychel Ferguson, Claire Roberts and Conor Mitchell. Lucy Crawford's family chose not to release a photograph

She told The News Letter that "no family should have to go through the mental and physical stress, hurt and undermining that we are still going through."

The Belfast, Southern and Western health trusts said they "unreservedly apologise" to the five families.

The second day of the trial of two Ulster and Ireland rugby players also features heavily on the front pages.

On Tuesday a court was told that Paddy Jackson from Oakleigh Park and Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street in Belfast, both raped a 19-year-old woman after a night out in the city.

The players, who both deny the charges, are on trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Thursday's front pages focus on the testimony of the alleged victim. "My heart sank...I knew what was going to happen," leads the Belfast Telegraph.

"Rape is a game of power," - quotes The Daily Mirror as its headline.

Disaster remembrance

A "poignant service" in County Antrim is covered by The News Letter.

The paper reports on Wednesday's memorial in Larne to mark the 65th anniversary of one of the UK's "worst peacetime disasters".

The MV Princess Victoria sank on its journey from Stranraer to Larne on 31 January 1953.

The paper reports that a large crowd gathered near Larne Harbour to remember the 133 lives lost.

Yesterday's ceremony saw the unveiling of a new plaque featuring George Wright and Thomas Saunders - who lost their lives in the disaster, but had not been included on the original memorial.

Patricia Kerr Irons from Carrick, whose uncle Wesley Kerr died in the disaster said she remembered the event "like it was yesterday".

"There were photographs in the papers of the ship in distress and as a young child I couldn't understand why they were able to take photographs but couldn't rescue people," she said.

Crater in Tyrone

An "eight-foot pothole" in County Tyrone makes its way into page 3 of the Belfast Telegraph.

The hole, situated on the Derrybard/Greenmount Road, has been described as a "death trap" by residents.

Business owner Ryan Weir tells the paper that on wet days it is "impossible" to see the depth of the crater.

The paper reports that Between April 2015 and August 2017, the Department for Infrastructure repaired 193,721 road surface defects, at a cost of more than £24m.

Girls Aloud in Derry?

Image caption The sixth Derry girl?

The dulcet tones of one of Derry's most famous daughters could be coming to a television screen near you.

The Irish News reports that Nadine Coyle is planning to get in touch with the writer of hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls.

The former Girls Aloud singer says she intends to call writer Lisa McGee about being involved.

"It's based on the same school I went to, the same Catholic school, so we have loads of similar experiences. I'd love to be involved ," she tells the paper.

Don't be surprised if you see Nadine sauntering up Pump Street in the next series.

We're buzzing.