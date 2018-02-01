Aughnacloy attempted murder: police raids in Dublin
Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a woman in Aughnacloy have carried out two searches in Dublin.
Gardaí, assisted by the PSNI, raided two properties in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Thursday morning. A number of items were seized.
It is believed Pat Davidson jumped from an upstairs window trying to escape from intruders on Tuesday 23 January.
Police are investigating a possible link between the incident and three other burglaries.
Det Chief Insp John Caldwell said: "We are continuing to investigate this appalling incident in which the vulnerable 83-year-old woman sustained serious injuries as well as the other burglaries which we believe are linked.
"We have made good progress and I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to police with information."
Police are continuing to appeal for information, particularly about a silver car - possibly a Ford Focus - with the false Wexford registration plate 06 WX 6313.