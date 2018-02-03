Image caption A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said Mr Kelly removed the clamp "after an early morning gym session"

Sinn Féin has confirmed that one of their MLA's has removed a clamp from the front wheel of his car, using what appears to be bolt cutters, in Belfast.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the party confirmed that Gerry Kelly removed the clamp at about 07:20 GMT on Friday outside a gym.

A recording of the incident has been posted on social media.

The party spokesperson said that the matter is being dealt with by Mr Kelly's solicitor.

They said: "Gerry Kelly returned to his car​ after an early morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 07:20 GMT.

"He removed the clamp from the front wheel.

"He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings.

"His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time."