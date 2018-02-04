Man injured in attack outside pub in Ballyhackamore
- 4 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been injured in an overnight assault outside a pub in Ballyhackamore, east Belfast.
It happened on the Upper Newtownards Road, near the junction with Holland Drive, at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police cordoned off the scene of the attack later on Sunday morning.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which a PSNI spokeswoman said are not believed to be life threatening.