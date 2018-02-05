Winter weather warning issued for snow

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Wintry conditions brought serious disruption to Northern Ireland's roads last month

Drivers have been warned to take care as the weather could turn wintry over the next few days.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued in Northern Ireland. The Met Office alert runs from 20:00 GMT on Monday until 10:00 on Wednesday.

Last month, wintry conditions brought serious traffic disruption with substantial snowfalls in many areas.

As wet weather from the Atlantic meets colder air it will increasingly turn wintry on Monday night.

Most snow will accumulate over high ground above 250m, but some lower levels could get a few centimetres by Tuesday morning.

But don't be expecting a winter wonderland everywhere.

The main risk on Tuesday morning will be from ice forming where rain and snow showers have fallen.

Some travel disruption is possible as a result.

Further scattered showers of snow, sleet and hail are forecast during the day on Tuesday, with the possibility of hail and thunder as well.

There will be a dusting of snow at some lower levels, with up to 10cm possible on hills above 200m.

Due to the nature of showers, some places will miss snow altogether.

Ice forming on Tuesday night might also cause disruption on Wednesday morning.