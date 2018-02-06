Image caption George Best Belfast City Airport is to spent £15 on improvements to terminal building

George Best Belfast City Airport is to spend £15m on improvements at its terminal building.

Part of the project involves upgrading its security area, which should mean "more efficient processing for all departing passengers".

The work, which will also see food and retail facilities expanded, is due to be completed by October.

UK investment company 3i bought the airport last year for an undisclosed sum.

The airport's chief executive, Brian Ambrose, said the investment would be welcomed by the 2.5m passengers who use it annually.

"Belfast City Airport is fully committed to continually improving the overall journey for our passengers," he said.

"The £15m investment in our infrastructure is another major reinforcement of our commitment."