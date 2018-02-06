Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michel Barnier (right) is negotiating for the EU with David Davis leading for the UK

Brexit negotiators will begin a round of 'technical' talks later, with Northern Ireland as one of the items on the agenda.

In December, the EU and UK agreed a deal that guaranteed no return to a hard border.

But EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested the two sides have different interpretations of what was agreed.

The sticking point concerns a UK pledge to follow EU rules relating to cross-border co-operation.

The UK agreed that, in the absence of an overall deal, it will continue to fully align with the rules of the customs union and single market that are necessary for cross-border co-operation and the protection of the all-island economy.

In relation to alignment, Mr Barnier said the EU is "working with British authorities on the content of that sentence".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Finding a solution for the Irish border issue is one of the most sensitive in the Brexit talks

He added that, in his view, there were "a large number of rules where this coherence or alignment" would be needed.

However, UK ministers, including the Brexit Secretary, have suggested the areas requiring alignment would be minimal.

Meanwhile the government's 11-strong Brexit cabinet sub-committee will meet on Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt to agree a vision of post-Brexit relations with the EU.

The outcome of that meeting is then expected to be shared with senior EU officials on Friday.