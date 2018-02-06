Ninety jobs at risk at NI Electricity

Image caption The company, which owns the power grid, said the move is part of planned efficiency savings

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has proposed 90 job losses among its workforce and has begun consultations with trade unions.

The company, which owns the power grid, said the move was part of planned efficiency savings.

The GMB union said it was a "worrying and stressful time" for workers. NIE employs 1,250 people.

In January, it emerged that Kilroot power station was facing closure, after it did not secure a major contract.

'Worrying and stressful'

In a statement, the company said: "NIE is in initial discussions on a number of measures to drive operating efficiency within its business and to deliver a good value service to all electricity customers.

"This includes proposals to reduce the number of job roles by 90 across the business."

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said: "This is a very worrying and stressful time for our members especially on the back of the recent announcement that Kilroot power station is to close.

"GMB and other unions are meeting this week to discuss proposals which may allow staff to leave on a voluntary basis."