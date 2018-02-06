Man dies after crash in Enniskillen

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the main A4 Belfast Road, close to the Killyhevlin Hotel

A man has died following a crash in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

It was reported on the Belfast Road on Tuesday morning. It was shut at Tempo Road and Tamlaght but has now reopened.

Insp Paula Johnston said officers investigating the collision want information about a specific vehicle.

"I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road, Enniskillen, over the last number of days and may have noticed a vehicle off the road to contact police," she said.