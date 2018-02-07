Image caption Horslips with the Ulster Orchestra in 2011

Irish rockers Horslips have hit out after one of their best-known songs was used at a so-called "Irexit" event in Dublin at the weekend.

Dearg Doom was played at a conference organised by a group calling for Ireland to leave the EU.

On their Facebook page, the band said the "saddos had the feckin' temerity" to use their recording and they would be seeking legal advice.

But the organisers said the band should be "thankful" their music was played.

Horslips, regarded as the founding fathers of Celtic rock, formed in 1970 in Dublin and "retired" a decade later. They have since reformed for a number of gigs.

'Flop hairstyles'

Organisers of the Irexit: Freedom to Prosper conference said about 600 supporters turned up at the RDS on Saturday, where former UKIP leader Nigel Farage was among the speakers.

In their Facebook post, Horslips described those who attended as "Little Irelanders".

"Horslips stood for a hopeful, outward looking, inclusive vision of Ireland with plenty of drink and a Blue Range Rover.

"This lot stand for a diminished, fearful, xenophobic state."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Staunch anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage was one of the speakers at the conference

They added that they were "checking out whether we can do them for copyright infringement".

But event organiser Hermann Kelly, from Londonderry, said: "They should be damn thankful we played their music, few other people listen to it now."

Mr Kelly, spokesman for the EFDD (Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy) group in the European Parliament, said that the Horslips' political views were "as out of touch as their 1970's flop hairstyles".

He called on the band to "stand up for the Irish Republic, its people, its parliament and its culture".

"Stop acting as a warm-up act for a single EU Super-state, which dictates the majority of our laws and bleeds us dry with the increasing contributions we have to fork out for," he added,

"Start being proud Irishmen rather than European Unionists."

This is certainly not the first time that music has been used at political events without the artist's permission.

Pop star Adele issued a statement to distance herself from Donald Trump, after he used her music at rallies during the 2016 US presidential race.

And in 2013, Thom Yorke warned then Prime Minister and Radiohead fan David Cameron that he would sue him if he used any of their music in election campaigns.