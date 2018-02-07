Image caption A police dog is helping officers with the investigation

An investigation is underway into reports of an explosion in west Belfast.

Police were called to a report of a small explosion at the rear of a house in Creeslough Court in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast shortly after 20:00 GMT.

An area to the back of a row of houses is cordoned off and a police dog has been helping officers with searches.

There are no reports of any injuries.