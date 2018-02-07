PSNI investigate report of an explosion in west Belfast
- 7 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation is underway into reports of an explosion in west Belfast.
Police were called to a report of a small explosion at the rear of a house in Creeslough Court in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast shortly after 20:00 GMT.
An area to the back of a row of houses is cordoned off and a police dog has been helping officers with searches.
There are no reports of any injuries.