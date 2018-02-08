Image caption The RHI scheme subsidised the cost of fuel to encourage the use of renewable heating systems

A biomass businessman has claimed civil servants want to spread the blame for the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme so that it does not all fall on them.

Brian Hood's engineering companies sold and installed biomass heating systems.

An inquiry is investigating the scheme, after its costs spiralled.

Mr Hood rejected a Department for the Economy claim that there was a "conspiracy of silence" in the biomass industry about the flaws in the scheme.

Inquiry counsel David Scoffield QC said the department seemed to be saying "we didn't know and they made sure they didn't tell us".

But Mr Hood said that was untrue.

"At the end of the day if the department don't find other people to blame then all the blame is going to land on officials that got it wrong," he said.

"So they want to spread the net out and spread the blame to everybody as much as they can. That's my opinion."

Promotional leaflets

Mr Hood also told the inquiry it took him just days to work out how substantial subsidies could be earned from the scheme.

He said as soon as the scheme was launched in 2012, his companies worked out how it could repay investors.

Mr Hood produced hundreds of promotional leaflets.

They included the information that every £1,000 fuel spend would result in a RHI income of £1,475.

Mr Hood told said that for large companies it also meant a saving on a "carbon footprint tax" they were liable for.

Instead of paying it, they could offset it against their biomass usage.

Image caption Brian Hood's company ran a social media campaign promoting "20 years of free heat"

The inquiry has heard that officials in the government department bringing in the scheme did not spot that the subsidy was much higher than the fuel cost until it was too late.

The flaw led to a huge projected overspend.

'Every man and his dog'

Mr Hood was asked whether anyone had raised the issue that RHI payments came out of public money.

He said he understood it was part of a government drive to avoid EU fines and assumed officials had done the proper sums.

"As far as we were concerned they'd brought in independent consultants and, to use a phrase, every man and his dog had had a look at it," he said.

"They'd set the tariff, they'd done their due diligence. Who are we as a mere firm to question the government? They got it right as far as I was concerned."

Mr Hood said his company ran a long-standing social media campaign promoting "20 years of free heat".

He told the inquiry he had also had some of his vehicles branded with the slogan.

The inquiry heard how Mr Hood's companies lobbied executive ministers to encourage them to use RHI boilers in government buildings.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin

Both the then justice minister David Ford and finance minister Sammy Wilson were encouraged to consider it.

The approach was made by Mr Hood's companies Sheridan Hood and BS Holdings based in Belfast.

Mr Hood said they had suggested that multiple boilers be used in a proposed police and fire training college near Cookstown.

They also promoted it to senior figures in councils and education boards.

The company's suggestion that multiple boilers could be used to heat separate buildings at the new police and training centre at Desertcreat, saving the authorities more than £3m a year, was not taken up.

Image caption Overly generous subsidies for the fuel used to power wood pellet boilers meant the costs of the scheme spiralled out of control

Justice officials suggested that it might be interpreted as an attempt to exploit "loopholes" in the RHI scheme and it might not be something the department wished to pursue.

Mr Hood said he was aware that the regulations were open to abuse.

He said his clients were reputable businesses who were sticking to the spirit and the letter of the law.

'Open the windows'

But he understood that abuse was a possibility.

"Technically you could open the windows and don't turn the heating off. The regulations didn't cater for that."

David Scoffield, QC to the inquiry, asked whether he had ever raised his abuse concerns with officials.

He said he had not.

"We didn't write the regulations, we only implemented them," he said.

He added that one of the units he had installed had been the subject of an Ofgem audit.

He assumed they were commonplace.

The inquiry has already heard there were only a handful of them.